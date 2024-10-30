Buganda MPs still demanding speaker Among’s apology

Members of the Buganda Caucus say no amount of intimidation or blackmail will kill their resolve to defend the controversial coffee bill. They are insisting for an apology from the Speaker of Parliament, Anitah Among, over recent remarks she made during the heated Coffee debate. While addressing the Media today afternoon after a closed-door meeting, the Buganda Caucus also vowed not to allow any parliamentary proceedings, before the apology is made on the floor of the August House by the Speaker Anitah Among. Meanwhile, two committees from the Buganda Caucus have been set up to handle the matter legally and another to respond to statements made by President Museveni.