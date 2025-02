Bududa students abandon school over landslides

In our continuing look at the challenges facing learning in the Elgon sub-region, we turn to Bulambuli district. Bumasobo SS founded in 2010 in Bumasobo sub-county in Bulambuli district is located below the Bucyabo hill and the school is near Masugu parish. Here the deadly landslide occurred last year in November killing over 100 people. But what was learning like in this place?