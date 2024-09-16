Boy, 9 Year old, laid to rest after he was bitten by a stray dog

Residents of Kanyante Village in Kabale district are calling on the government to intervene following an increase in the number of foxes and stray dogs in their home area. The concern follows the tragic death of 9-year-old Angel Amanyabyona, a P2 Pupil at Kibuga Primary School, who was bitten by a stray dog, two weeks ago, while on his way to his grandparents' home. He died yesterday from a fever caused by rabies, sustained after the bite.