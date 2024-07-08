Besigye: citizens should be empowered to demand accountability

Political and human rights activist Kizza Besigye has said the appropriate and most effective way to deal with corruption in Uganda is by establishing a system that can enable ordinary citizens to check and make public servants account for public assets entrusted to them. He says individuals who are involved in corruption must also be subjected to tough punishments in order to prevent them from indulging in the vice, something he says is lacking.