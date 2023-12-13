Army, Police seize cows from herdsmen in Gulu and Amuru districts

As the operation by the army and police to confiscate cows from herdsmen in several parts of northern Uganda intensifies, some of the herdsmen in Gulu and Amuru districts say they are being forced to sell off their cattle. Bosco Kato, one of the cattle keepers, says he decided to transport his 250 cows from Corner Adee to Kampala for sale due to pressure from the security team who impounded them from Okidi Sub-county, Amuru district, to the collection center.