Army court sends Besigye back to Luzira until January 7

Former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Obedi Lutale Kamulegeya, have been remanded to Luzira Prisons until January 7, 2025. This decision came after the chairperson of the Makindye General Court-Martial agreed to postpone the hearing following a request by the defense team, citing an incomplete legal team. The hearing was delayed by a back-and-forth exchange between prosecutors and defense lawyers over the absence of a practicing certificate for lead counsel Martha Karua. Sudhir Byaruhanga was there and now reports.