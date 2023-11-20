Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 World More than 200 mobsters get over 2,000 years in historic mafia trial
  • 2 News Boakai declared winner of Liberia presidential election
  • 3 National I lost my hand during Susan Magara murder suspects' arrest, says CMI operative
  • 4 National Security guard escapes after killing director’s son at school
  • 5 National Kampala land boss charged afresh over Shs2b fraud