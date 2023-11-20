Amuriat defends FDC MPs' plenary attendance amidst boycott

FDC party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has defended the decision of party legislators to attend plenary despite an ongoing boycott by other parties. Responding to concerns raised by the Katonga faction of the party last week about the party MPs defying the boycott, Amuriat stated that the FDC was not consulted by the leader of the opposition before the boycott was imposed. This action was taken in response to the government's refusal to address calls regarding human rights abuses by government operatives.