Amolatar police hunt UGX 300M PDM funds suspects

Police in Amolatar are hunting for dozens of people accused of misappropriating over 300 million Parish Development Model (PDM) money. This follows the arrest of 10 people suspected of illegally pocketing the money. The suspects are being held at Amolata Central Police Station. Francis Okello, Amolatar Resident District Commissioner, says they have halted the disbursement of more than 50 million PDM money per parish until the alleged theft is investigated and the culprits are brought to book.