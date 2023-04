Ambassador assures safety of Ugandans amidst ongoing Sudan insecurity

The Ugandan ambassador to Sudan Rashid Yahya Ssemuddu has said that Ugandan nationals caught up in the war in Sudan are safe. He says the embassy is in contact with Ugandan students and workers in Sudan as authorities monitor the situation. Meanwhile, the opposition has challenged the government to initiate the process of evacuating all Ugandans caught up in the Sudan war before the situation gets worse.