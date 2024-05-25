Aga Khan high school graduates 33, ready for university

Graduates of the International Baccalaureate at Aga Khan High School have been urged to remain committed to playing a critical role in the nation’s development. Presiding over the school’s graduation ceremonies on Friday, Dr. Maggie Kigozi, the former Executive Director of Uganda Investments Authority, observed that the knowledge received under this international curriculum would enable the graduates to pursue meaningful careers. At this ceremony, 33 candidates received academic awards after passing their International Baccalaureate exams.