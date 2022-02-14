6 councillors released, 3 weeks after their protest

Court at Buganda Road released 6 more KCCA councillors on Monday in addition to the 5 councillors released on Tuesday last week. The Grade One Magistrate, Sanula Namboozo, granted bail to the 6 councillors and further remanded three others until the 17th of February 2022. A total of 14 KCCA Councillors were remanded on charges of inciting members of the public to riot against KCCA enforcement officials who were removing vendors off the streets of Kampala City.