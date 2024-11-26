28 Asian Agents explore Uganda’s tourism

A group of 28 tour agents from various Asian countries has arrived in Uganda to explore the country’s tourism potential. The agents are representing major tour companies from Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. The visit is intended to promote Uganda as a travel destination to a global audience. They are expected to tour various tourist sites and explore products that can be highlighted to attract visitors. This is an initiative of the Ugandan High Commissioner in Malaysia and the Uganda Tourism Board.