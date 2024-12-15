25 years of EAC: Progress and challenges

It has been 25 years since the East African Community was revived by regional leaders. A lot has taken place since then to promote the idea of integration as a cornerstone for a united East Africa. However, the regional body has yet to fully gain momentum, as its ideas remain less well-appreciated and unpopular among many ordinary citizens in the partner states, who still struggle to understand the importance of the EAC. Daniel Kibet explores what could have gone wrong and what regional leaders ought to do to popularize EAC ideas among the citizens.