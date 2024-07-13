Uganda Printing and Publication Company (UPPC) calls for local printing of national documents

The Uganda Printing and Publication Company (UPPC) has called on the government to allow it to print national documents such as currency, passports, and national IDs, among other things, to stay afloat in the market. Annually, the government spends over 10 million dollars outsourcing printing services for various security documents. Now the chairperson of the national printing press believes if that money is spent locally, it can change the fortunes of the printing industry. Buwembo was speaking at the launch of the company’s digital platforms at a function held in Kampala.