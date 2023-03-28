Stakeholders call for more government involvement in early childhood education

Government has been urged to consider compulsory pre-primary education for one year as part of efforts to promote early childhood education in the country. According to civil society organizations, this would help resolve challenges seen in the country’s education sector especially around Universal Primary Education as a result of government’s failure to prioritize early childhood education. Even though the Ministry of Education has welcomed the proposal, it points out that a review of the education policy is required to implement it.