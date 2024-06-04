Security operatives recover UGX 50m in operation

Following the alleged theft of close to 300 million shillings meant for distribution to the beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model, close to 50 million shillings has been recovered. When the money went missing recently, district leaders halted the distribution of the money until the culprits were brought to book and the money recovered. According to Francis Okello, the Amolatar District Resident Commissioner, the suspects have been arrested.