President says PDM cash culprits should refund their loot

President Museveni insists that he does not regret suggesting that people who steal Parish Development Model funds should not be given court or police bonds. He says he is going to discuss with the Chief Justice that the country does not belong to judges and lawyers. He says the suspects should not be released but should be forced to refund the stolen money and be imprisoned. He was speaking to journalists in Soroti.