President Museveni defers decision over land ownership

President Museveni has deferred a decision to order the eviction of over 130,000 people who illegally settled on a government piece of land, worth about 3,000 acres, in Rwentuha sub-county in Kyegegwa. The land had been reserved for an investor, who was planning to set up an avocado grove, with the view of setting up a factory, over time. However, the locals settled on this land, mostly comprise people who arrived there, after the initial inhabitants refugees from Rwanda, left the land in 1990. The residents pleaded with the president to be allowed to settle there. The president then agreed to meet the local leaders next month to have the matter settled.