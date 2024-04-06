President commends Kakwano’s support to first family

President Museveni has commended liberation war hero Ernest Kakwano, who passed on at the age of 79 years for his contribution to the 1981-1985 liberation struggle, which brought the NRM to power. Kakwano reportedly smuggled President Museveni’s children out of Uganda after the NRA guerrilla war started in February 1981. Kakwano, who died early this week, was yesterday laid to rest at his ancestral home in Rushozi Rubaaya, Kashari, in Mbarara district. Security Minister Jim Muhwezi represented the president. Kakwano is survived by a widow, four children and ten grandchildren.