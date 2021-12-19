PANORAMA: What is UPDF's exit strategy from DRC war theater?

The UPDF early this month forayed into the festive eastern DR Congo which is home to a plethora of militia groups including the ADF. These groups routinely menace communities there, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The planning for the operation code-named Shujaa, according to insider accounts, started from way back in early 2020 with a gathering of intelligence, amidst some resistance from the Congo government and the SADC-regional bloc on allowing foreign forces in Congo. Last week President Museveni tapped Falid Kaliisa, who was key in the planning stages of the incursion, as Uganda’s ambassador to DRC which further speaks volumes to the state of affairs. But while the government has justified foraying into Congo to among others downgrade the ADF which allegedly masterminded twin bombings on Kampala’s streets last month, some critics say President Museveni was itching for the opportunity for some good public relations in the aftermath of the muddy election period last year as he did in 2007 by deploying to war-torn Somalia after removing term limits in 2005.