Kiyimba was accused of threatening violence against Mubajje

The Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped charges of incitement to violence against the former Kyengera Town Council mayor Hajji Abdul Kiyimba. Hajji Kiyimba together with his son Hamza Kiyimba were arrested in November last year for allegedly threatening violence against Mufti Ramadhan Mubajje during Juma prayers at Gadaffi Mosque, Old Kampala. The pair was arraigned before an LDC court magistrate Martins Kirya who later released them on bail after denying the charges. However, today as the two reported for the mention of their case, a withdrawal letter dated 22nd/ May 2024 was presented before court by state prosecutor Molly Tumusiime.