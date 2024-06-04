Kabale innovation hub will be a source of seed for country

The National Agricultural Research Organization is establishing an Irish Potato Innovation Hub at Kachwekano Zonal Research and Development Institute in Kabale district. This is intended to advance potato research and improve the quality of potatoes produced by farmers in Uganda. Kachwekano Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute is one of the nine zonal agricultural research and development institutes. Dr. Rodgers Kakwenzire from the International Potato Center says Kabale region was chosen to host the innovation hub because the region produces most of the Irish potatoes consumed in the country.