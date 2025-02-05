FDC unveils Khalifa Aganaga as flag bearer for Kawempe North By-Election

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has joined the race for the Kawempe North constituency By-elections by unveiling its flag bearer, popular singer Sadat Mukiibi, better known as Khalifa Aganaga. Mukiibi returns to the political trials 6 years later, following his unsuccessful bid for the Rubaga South MP seat after he was denied a ticket by the National Unity Platform in 2020. The Kawempe By-elections are scheduled for March 13th, following the death of the area Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya earlier on January 9th this year.