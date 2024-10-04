EC confirms FDC Katonga will be registered as party

Promoters of the People’s Front for Freedom, a new political party in the making, are planning to file a formal application for registration with the Electoral Commission within a month. However, the Interim President of the splinter group from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Erias Lukwago, is unhappy with the time the electoral body has cost them. Lukwago argued that although reserving a political party name was voluntary, they undertook the process to avoid accusations of engaging in subversive activities during the signature collection process.