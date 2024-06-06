Close to 1,200 trees planted by Serena group of companies

At least 1,200 trees have been planted by Serena Group of Companies in the wake to address the climate change effects that are affecting the globe. According to the climate change actors, the effects of the problem should have a loud voice to send a global message that the effects will continue to bite unless every community and individuals realize to take part. Yesterday Serena group of companies joined the rest of the world in commemoration of World Environment Day which was anchored on addressing climate change effects.