Budget committee demands revised staffing, procurement plan

The Budget Committee of Parliament has learned that the wage bill for the Ministry of Works and Transport, under its new staff structure, has surged from 17.2 billion shillings to 56.4 billion shillings. This came up during a session where the committee was reviewing a motion on RAPEX, seeking approval for the reallocation of funds from rationalised entities. Unimpressed by the documents presented, the committee instructed the ministry officials to return with a revised recruitment, work, and procurement plan.