Balaalo Evictions: Security seizes over 1,600 cattle

Security officials in northern Uganda are holding 1,460 heads of cattle impounded from fleeing herdsmen, usually known as balaalo. The move, known as Operation Harmony, is part of a presidential directive to evict the herdsmen from northern Uganda. The order came after concerns that the herdsmen were grazing on public land and farms of the locals there. According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, some of the compliant herders have been escorted out of the region by the security forces.