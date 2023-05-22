YOUTH AND AGRICULTURE: Sasakawa targets mindset change

Agriculture support organization SASAKAWA says 78% of people involved in agriculture in Uganda are aged, the situation made worse by the low participation of youth in the country. Experts say the trend is worrisome for Uganda. The organization has now adopted a model of using technology-based solutions to grow sector appreciation and attract more youth. One of the major incentives in this initiative is financing for youth-led groups. Ismail Ladu reports