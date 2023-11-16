Women entrepreneurship: Ugandan wins global award

Ugandan Jamilah Mayanja beat twelve global competitors to win the 2023 AWA Award by the Belgian Government. The award includes, among other things, technical capacity support for her business. The winning item is a multi-purpose bag that learners can use to carry their books, charge a phone using solar energy, light a lamp, and carry reusable sanitary pads for girls. This concept is specifically designed for girls in rural areas, as Joan Salmon reports.