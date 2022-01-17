UGANDA TANZANIA TRADE : Up to 5 key agreements to be signed tomorrow

A joint permanent commission of Uganda and Tanzanian delegates sitting in Kampala is set to sign up to 6 agreements according to the Tanzania foreign affairs and EA cooperation director, Amb. Naimi Aziz, and her Ugandan counterpart state minister foreign affairs in charge of regional cooperation John Mulimbwa. The permanent joint committee will be focus on finding resolutions to long-standing issues such as denial o f market access to Ugandan goods, business visas, charges and access to the Tanzania market of poetry and poetry products among others.