Uganda Kenya Coast Tourism Conference :Kenya tour operators marvel at Kidepo, Murchison uniqueness

Dozens of Tour operators from Kenya’s coastal town of Mombasa here for the tourism conference due next week, were left in awe of the unique beauty of Murchison Falls and Kidepo Valley national parks. Some in the group which has also been on a farm trip to numerous prized destinations around the country, spoke positively of the road infrastructure connecting tourism sites. They also believe the national airline is playing a very crucial role in easing connectivity for tourists from coastal Kenya to Uganda.