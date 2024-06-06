Uganda falls short on extractives industry transparency

An assessment by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, a global body that promotes the open and accountable management of oil, gas, and mineral resources, shows that Uganda still lacks contract transparency in the extractives industry, has not implemented beneficial ownership disclosures, provided accurate export data for gold and the mining sector, disclosed and ensured direct payments, among other issues. In the latest assessment by the body, Uganda has scored 78.5 points, which officials say is below expectation.