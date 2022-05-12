TURKEY-UGANDA CONFERENCE: Bilateral trade on growth curve

Uganda is seeking to grow her trade volume with Turkey, which has been on a steady rise following six years of bilateral activities and agreements. The investment authority director general Robert Mukiza has announced the latest figures, and says, to date, trade volumes between the two countries rose from US$ 41 million in 2019 to US$ 63 million in 2020 to US$ 71 million in 2021, respectively. He was Speaking during the Uganda Turkey investment trade, Industry and Tourism Summit.