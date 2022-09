SKILLING SMES: Post bank partners with SMEs

Five hundred SMEs will this year be beneficiaries of specialised training funded by post bank to get them market-ready and bankable including linkages to markets. This is part of the partnership between the bank and the Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises. Post bank extended 80 million to this activity, which will cover Kampala, Arua, Mbarara and Lira starting in about two weeks.