Rising insurance defaults raise industry concerns

The insurance sector regulator and a host of players have raised concerns about the increasing levels of default in insurance policies, attributed to the failure to meet obligations, pay premiums on time, and related cases that have resulted in the violation of policy terms, thus hurting industry growth. The latest records from the regulator show that insurance companies in Uganda posted gross written premiums of 933.8 billion shillings in the first half of 2024.