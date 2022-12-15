PARISH DEVELOPMENT MODEL: Government cautions corrupt officials

Vice President Jessica Arupo has warned government officials and Sacco leaders to ensure the disbursement of parish development model funds is graft free and reaches the intended beneficiaries. She was speaking at the launch of the program information system. The PDM has to-date released UGX 80.92 billion into Sacco accounts in the first quarter as a revolving fund and a trillion shillings budget for the program this FY The PDM program is the government's latest attempt at poverty alleviation launched in February 2022, targeting 17.5 million beneficiaries in 3.5 million households.