OIL SECTOR DEALS: $3bn worth of contracts to be finalised in 2022

Contracts in the excess of 3 billion dollars are expected to be finalized this year 2022 as part of the oil development for Tilenga and Kingfisher projects plus the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline according to the Executive director Petroleum Authority of Uganda Ernest Rubondo, who adds the country will in future, after completing oil infrastructure investments and related expenditure, revenues coming in are estimated to hit between 1 to 2 billion dollars a year depending on the price of oil.