OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT: Its time for Ugandan businesses

Concerns around the globe on the resurgence of covid19 infections and related containment measures coupled with expenditure pressures on governments to mitigate the virus impact, are likely to curtail policies aimed at reducing fiscal deficits and debt accumulation. However according to government, hope now lies in the country’s expected investments in the oil and gas sector and projected oil revenue inflows to support growth aspirations.