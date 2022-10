LOWERING COST OF MONEY : Could tapping into big data be a solution?

While some structural bottlenecks are keeping the cost of doing business for the financial industry high, some players are suggesting that leveraging data can be used to help bring down the cost of resources for investment. Especially if the data about consumers is used well it can afford to create tailor-made services that will partially take care of the cost issue as opposed to the one size fits all approach.