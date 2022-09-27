INTERNATIONAL OIL CONFERENCE: Uganda defies opposition, seeks opportunities

Government is planning to hold a third licensing round for the exploration companies in the albertine graben region by march 2023. This new posture by Uganda also follows affirmation by president Museveni that European opposition will not stop Uganda’s oil ambitions. Recently the European Union condemned the planned East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline over what it claims are “serious concerns about the human rights violations in Uganda and Tanzania linked to investments in fossil-fuel projects.”