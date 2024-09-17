Growing demand for high-end apartments

With Uganda’s first oil production drawing near—set for 2025, according to government timelines—the real estate sector is experiencing rising demand for prime residential units, especially from expatriates working in the oil and gas sector. Industry players report that the growing Ugandan middle class is also driving this demand, with some purchasing properties priced between 200,000 and 300,000 USD. The number of serviced apartments has increased, though available data shows a slight decrease in occupancy levels by 1%.