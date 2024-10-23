Government aims to boost mineral wealth amid export decline

The government is now focusing on leveraging its mineral wealth by attracting investors in value addition. These comments arose on the sidelines of the Citizens’ Convention on Extractives 2024, where officials from the Auditor General’s office revealed they are working with their counterparts in neighboring Kenya and Zambia to harmonize operations. A recent government State of the Economy report shows that mineral exports saw an 8.3% drop from US$ 307.35 million to US$ 282.00 million, indicating a downturn for many merchandise exports in July.