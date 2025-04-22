Fighting spam: How AI will play a key role

According to recent studies by the Uganda Communications Commission, over 60% of Ugandan mobile users receive potentially fraudulent messages weekly, with an estimated UGX 23 billion lost to mobile-based scams in 2024 alone. Rural communities and first-time smartphone users are particularly vulnerable, with nearly 40% reporting that they have fallen victim to some form of mobile fraud. According to Information Minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, AI will provide tech-driven solutions to real challenges like online fraud. Aloysius Atwiine reports.