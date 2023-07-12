Coffee sub-sector: Busoga region courts UCDA to grow production

Coffee farmers and sector stakeholders in the Busoga sub-region are urging the Uganda coffee development authority to intervene in boosting the region's production levels, now still stagnated at about 40% out-turns after hurling cherries. Local leaders are now engaging the coffee investment consortium and the Busoga coffee growers union to intensify the marketing of their produce in key markets. Meanwhile, according to farmers, the process is ongoing to revitalize the Busoga growers cooperative Union.