CNOOC trains 140 truck drivers from Bunyoro sub-region

About 140 truck drivers have attained international training in truck driving and CNOOC says groups trained were from the Bunyoro sub-region since 2020 with the last group enrolled in November in partnership with the Bunyoro Vitara kingdom. Zac Lubega the director Head of Corporate Affairs at CNOOC says the company, has certified about 84 trainers from Uganda petroleum institute and technical college Kichwamba. He was soaking to the press recently at the company’s Tilenga site.