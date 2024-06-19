Civil Society and government repair relationship ahead of oil production

The civil society and government are campaigning to repair their relationship, which has been complicated and marred by accusations of threats and NGO office closures for years. Ahead of the first oil production, expected in 2025/2026 according to the government, Bashir Twesigye, the chairman of the Civil Society Coalition on Oil and Gas, says the two sides are mending fences, focusing on supporting the government to meet its aspirations for the sector. These views were expressed on the sidelines of the second annual Joint Civil Society Organization Conference.