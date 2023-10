Central bank rate: BOU confident despite rise in fuel prices

Bank of Uganda has today held its benchmark lending rate at 9.5%, however, deputy managing director Michael Atingi Ego said there are inflationary risks still hovering over the economy despite a recent easing to lows of 2.7% in September 2023. He said today in a press conference at the central bank, that risks include the shillings volatility and elevated global food and fuel prices.