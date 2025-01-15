Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Not being circumcised abets Mpox – trader
  • 2 National Uganda on alert after marburg kills eight in Tanzania
  • 3 National Nurses body told to make palliative care specialised service
  • 4 National Farmers cry foul as middleman vanishes with coffee worth Shs413m
  • 5 National Govt bans ‘REPLENISH’ baby food over adverse side effects