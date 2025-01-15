Brewers urge sorghum farmers to avoid middlemen

Beer brewers are urging sorghum growers in Uganda's northern region to focus on best farming practices and avoid middlemen, who often exploit them with promises of better prices. Joseph Kabuki, the Agriculture Manager at Uganda Breweries, highlights that the most pressing needs for farmers supplying breweries include access to better seeds, extension services, and other essential inputs. These challenges are compounded by high input costs, which strain farmers' profitability.