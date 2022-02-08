AGRO CHEMICALS: Experts warn on overuse, abuse of inputs

Farmers must tread carefully while using agrochemicals by applying required measurements of each of the inputs used on the farm, and also follow guidelines on pre-harvest intervals or the time it takes to harvest after spraying crops, to avoid high residual levels of chemicals on crops such as tomatoes, chilli pepper, passion fruit among others according to Dr Doris Kiconco a former principal veterinary inspector in the Agriculture minister. Recently the EU issued new warnings on fresh produce from Uganda further threatening accessibility to the EU market.