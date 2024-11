Absa Bank unveils UGX 19 billion loan for boda-boda EV operators

Relatedly, financial institutions seem to be keeping pace with the rate of innovations in the green space, and billions are being channeled into asset financing for EV solutions. The latest story is the Boda-Boda EV market, and Absa Bank has today announced a UGX 19 billion loan facility in a partnership that will enable first-time owners and existing operators to acquire these assets.